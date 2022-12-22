Major traffic delays on Thursday at MSP International Airport

(Undated)--The major winter storm sweeping across much of the nation has delayed or canceled more than 16-hundred flights today.(Thursday) Earlier today, the tracking website FlightAware showed nearly 480 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. had been delayed and more than eleven-hundred-70 had been cancelled.  The hardest-hit airports are Chicago O'Hare International, Denver International, and Chicago Midway.  Other airports being affected include Kansas City, St. Louis Lambert, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International.

