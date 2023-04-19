(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset this Saturday in remembrance of Pope County Deputy Josh Owen killed in the line of duty Saturday:
In his proclamation, Governor Walz says “Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.