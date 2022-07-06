(St. Paul, MN)--Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota and across the U.S. in honor and memory of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. A man is charged with fatally shooting seven people and wounding dozens during a Fourth of July parade.
The order from Governor Tim Walz says, “gun violence has no place in our society -- whether it’s Illinois or Minneapolis. Our hearts are heavy -- we will continue to push for change until everyone is safe at school, in a parade, at the mall, or in the grocery store.” Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Saturday.