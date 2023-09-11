(Undated)--Governor Tim Walz declares all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at state buildings today (Monday) in honor of the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. Flags are being flown at half-staff at government buildings throughout Alexandria and Douglas County.
This follows President Biden's declaration to fly all flags at half-staff across the nation until sunset tonight. Walz says, "We recognize the incredible heroism of our nation's first responders, and we reflect on the unwavering spirit of the American people." Walz also invites all Minnesotans to observe the National Moment of Silence at 7:47 a.m. Central Daylight Time today.