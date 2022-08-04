Flags at half-staff for Congresswoman killed in crash

(Washington, DC)--Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota and across the nation today (Thursday) in honor and remembrance of Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The 58-year-old Walorski and two of her staff members were killed in a car crash Wednesday near Fort Wayne. Minnesota Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says Walorski was her freshman mentor and welcomed her to Congress with open arms and an infectious desire to serve the American people. Fischbach says Jackie will be greatly missed by her constituents as well as the colleagues who respected her tremendously.

