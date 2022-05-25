(St. Paul, MN)--Flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Governor Tim Walz is having all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Saturday.
Minnesota joins the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the lives lost in Uvalde.
Individuals and businesses are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.
The shooting leaves 21 people dead including 19 children and two adults.