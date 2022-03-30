(Willmar, MN)--Make that five locations now that are reporting bird flu in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says that commercial turkey flocks in Lac qui Parle County and Kandiyohi County are the fourth and fifth confirmed avian influenza infection sites in Minnesota.
Officials say the Lac qui Parle County flock has 23,000 birds, while the Kandiyohi County flock has 40,000 birds. That brings the total number of birds infected to over 376,0oo from the five sites in Minnesota.
The other locations with confirmed bird flu are in Meeker, Mower, and Stearns Counties.