(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Industries hosted its 15th Annual Fishing For the Cure Ice Fishing Tournament on Smith Lake (Douglas County), Feb. 19, 2022. The results are in, shattering our fundraising goal and making this a record year!
#1 – The event raised:$93,700!
#2 – Total participants: 1,358 people; including 256 children 12 years old and younger – the most kid participants ever!
The raffle drawing (held directly after tournament end) awarded winning ticket holders the following prizes.
- Ice Castle 2021 Mille Lacs LT Fish House ($24,500 value) – Katie Kelly
- 2021 Can Am 450 ERI Four-Wheeler ($7,144 value) – Eric Lewis
- X200 Pro Thermal Clam Fish House and Hjelle Arc Custom Spear Combo ($2,149.99 value) – Kim Carlson
- Honda EU2200i Generator ($1,199 value) – Trevor Schiele
- Polaris Generator ($799 value) – Tim Abell
- Strikemaster Lithium 24V 8” Ice Auger ($399 value) – Derek Steidl
- 70” 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV ($398 value) – Ken Marthaler
- Big Buddy Heater ($171.75 value) – Connor Quinn
- 50/50 Cash Prize ($3,599) – Kassody Eddy
- Every child 12 years old and younger with an entry ticket received a prize – a Zebco summer fishing rod and reel.
See tournament participants awarded PRIZES for the top 100 fish, in two categories, by largest weight and time registered, here.
100% of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Douglas County!
About Fishing For the Cure
Organizers say the Fishing For the Cure event has now generated nearly $500,000 in donations to help find a cure for cancer since it began. Details available onwww.fishingforthecure.netorFacebook - Fishing For the Cure.