(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding ice fishermen the time is growing short for them to remove their shelters. This Monday is the deadline for the southern two-thirds of the state.
In the north, anglers there have until March 21st. Fish houses on the Iowa-Minnesota border were already required to be removed. Saturday is the deadline for the removal of structures on the Minnesota border with North and South Dakota.
Any structure left on the lakes after the various deadlines could bring on fines – or the shelters could be confiscated.