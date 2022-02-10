(Alexandria, Minn.)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have had recent reports of fish house break-ins on Lake Darling near Arrowwood Resort. Officials say that when they checked the area, there appears to be many more fish houses affected, but that have not been reported.
If you're fish house is currently located in this area, they advice you to check your fish house immediately and contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office if you believe that you have been a victim of criminal activity. You may call them at 320-762-8151,