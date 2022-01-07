(Alexandria, Minn.) A mobile home reportedly caught fire at Hustad Mobile Home Park at 215 McKay Ave. on Thursday.
Fire fighters dealt with bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values of -38 at times in the Alexandria area.
The home reportedly belongs to Austin Brush of Alexandria. He was not at home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire reportedly originated underneath the home after a portable heater was used to thaw frozen pipes
It is the first structure fire of the year in Alexandria.
In addition, the owner of the home says his cat Taco is missing following the fire. If you have seen Taco please call 320-766-9034.