(Alexandria, MN)--Some parts of Minnesota are seeing the first snow of the season. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Calderon says snow showers started Thursday in the north and northwest. He says the northern half of the state could see an inch or two. So not a lot." In addition, he doesn't expect any snow south of the Twin Cities. Calderon says it's not unusual to receive the first snow in mid-October in Minnesota.
Locally, in the Alexandria Lakes area we experienced some snow on Thursday and again on Friday. The snow generally melted on impact.