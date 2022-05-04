(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer, Vicki Doehling, wants to remind property owners that first half real estate tax payments are due on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.
For customer convenience, Douglas County has a number of ways to accept property tax payments:
- In-person at the County Auditor-Treasurer Office NEW LOCATION!
- Douglas County Administration Bldg, 821 Cedar St – Lower Level
- Drop box located in the parking lot of the NEW Douglas County Administration Building
- 821 Cedar Street – Parking Lot.
- Online at www.co.douglas.mn.us by searching the Quick Links on the Home Page and selecting “Pay Property Taxes.”
- Mail payment through U.S. Postal Service or overnight delivery service.
To avoid late payment, tax payments must be received or postmarked on or before Monday, May 16, 2022. Office hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday thru Friday.
As an extra convenience for taxpayers, Douglas County offers an ACH direct payment program. With this program, a tax payment will automatically be taken out of the designated account on the tax due date. Participants will receive a notification letter two weeks prior to the tax due date. An ACH form is available on the county website at www.co.douglas.mn.us under “I Want To/Forms”. The form can be completed and return to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s office at 821 Cedar St, Alexandria MN 56308. For more information, please call 320-762-3077.