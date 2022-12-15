(Undated)--The Salvation Army is reporting its first $1,000 "Saint Grand" gift of the season in Minnesota. Salvation Army staff reportedly discovered the gift in a Red Kettle this week in the Twin Cities area. A philanthropist, called "Saint Grand," started dropping anonymous $1,000 donations in Salvation Army Red Kettles in 2011. Multiple donations of new $100 bills have continued. This is reportedly the 12th consecutive year that this gift has been given.
You can look for the Red Kettles throughout the area this Christmas/Holiday season to make a donation. Officials say the need is especially high this year.