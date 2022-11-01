(Undated)--The firearms deer season opens this Saturday. The DNR's Barb Keller says the fall hunt is a key way to manage the state's deer population. She says "if we don't have hunters to control the deer population they may increase to a rate where we do start to have problems." Deer vehicle collisions, getting into farmer's crops or even people's yards are some of the issues that the deer harvest hopes to minimize.
For help on buying your license and to find out what zone you are in go to the DNR website at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/index.html.