(Wadena, MN) -- A large fire over the weekend in Wadena prompted police to ask residents to shelter in place. Crews were battling flames at Minnesota Valley Irrigation as large clouds of smoke filled the air on Sunday.
Officials say the gym at Wadena Deer Creek High School was opened for residents needing a place to shelter. Officers also asked folks in the community to close their windows and shut off air condition. The request to shelter in place was later lifted.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.