(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday evening, the Alexandria Fire Department and Police Department responded to the report of a residence on fire at 417 Park Street in the city of Alexandria. The officers made contact with residents of the home and confirmed all occupants had made it out of the residence.
The Alexandria Fire Department put out the fire and contacted the State Fire Marshall to investigate. It appears at this time the fire started in a bedroom and contained to that area of the residence. Officials say there was both fire and smoke damage reported.
The fire remains under investigation.