(Stearns County, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that started while trying to restart a furnace at a home in Luxemburg Township near Watkins. The resident told deputies she came home and the heat wasn't working. The woman says she called the homeowner, who told her how to restart the furnace. Smoke started coming from the vents later, when she called 911. No one was injured in the fire.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Watkins Fire Department, Eden Valley Fire Department, and Watkins Ambulance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.