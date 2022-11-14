(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments.
Temperatures were in the low to mid 20s with wind chill values in the low to mid teens for firefighters working to put out the blaze. The fire was still trying to be put out this afternoon.
Dropik says no one was injured in the fire. He say the State Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating the cause of the blaze.
Fire departments from Osakis, Alexandria, Carlos, and Forada are all helping to put out the fire