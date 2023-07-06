(St. Cloud, MN)--A fire that heavily damaged the roof of a convention center in St. Cloud has been linked to fireworks. The fire occurred on the morning of July 4th at the River's Edge Convention Center, and caused 200-thousand dollars in damage. Authorities say they found used fireworks on the roof of the building, and credit a good samaritan for calling in the fire before it spread.
An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.