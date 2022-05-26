(Alexandria, MN)--A reminder that the filing period for state and local offices in Douglas County is underway with the deadline set for this coming Tuesday, May 31s. These openings include for the Alexandria School Board, Douglas County commissioners, and the Alexandria City Council which has three positions up for election.
In addition, for Douglas County offices, four incumbents have filed. They include Sheriff Troy Wolbersen, County Attorney Chad Larson, Auditor/Treasurer Vicki Doehling and Recorder Mary Skillings.