(Becker County, MN)--Authorities in Becker county have now identified the victim in a reported drowning.
According to officials, the victim drowned in Detroit Lake on Wednesday evening. They say Jette Kriston Frandson, 20, of Fergus Falls, jumped into the water from a pontoon.
First responder were called to the report of a drowning south of Holiday Inn Lakefront in Detroit Lakes. After about a three-hour search of the area, Frandson's body was located in about 29 feet of water and recovered.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.