(St. Paul, MN)--A federal judge has sentenced a man from Red Lake to nearly 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault. Prosecutors say in November 2020, 30-year-old John Sayers offered a ride to the victim who was walking on the road, but instead of taking her to her destination, drove her to a camper near a hemp shop where he worked. Investigators say when the victim resisted Sayers' advances, he hit and strangled her until she passed out, then sexually assaulted her. Sayers pleaded guilty back in April.
Federal judge sentences Red Lake man in sexual assault case
