(St. Paul, MN) --Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota’s health care providers will be ready to vaccinate children six months and older against COVID-19 when the C-D-C issues its formal recommendation. An FDA panel voted Wednesday to recommend the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under age six. The CDC could act this weekend, and federal officials expect the first doses to arrive in Minnesota early next week.
Walz says in a statement, "many families have long waited for their children to get a COVID-19 shot to help prevent severe illness and keep children in the classroom.” More than 320 providers in the state are expected to offer vaccines to children between six months and five years old.