Cheaper hearing aids could be coming for consumers

(File photo)

(Eden Prairie, MN)--Hearing aids could be available over the counter as soon as mid-October. That's after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a ruling on the decision Tuesday. Michael Scholl with Minnesota-based Starkey Hearing is praising the FDA for one particular consideration it made in the ruling, to reduce the maximum output from 120 to 111 decibels. Scholl likened that to the difference between a jet engine and a car horn. He also says that making hearing aids more widely available could result in less expensive alternatives for the roughly 30 million American consumers that suffer from hearing loss.

Tags