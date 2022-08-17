(Eden Prairie, MN)--Hearing aids could be available over the counter as soon as mid-October. That's after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a ruling on the decision Tuesday. Michael Scholl with Minnesota-based Starkey Hearing is praising the FDA for one particular consideration it made in the ruling, to reduce the maximum output from 120 to 111 decibels. Scholl likened that to the difference between a jet engine and a car horn. He also says that making hearing aids more widely available could result in less expensive alternatives for the roughly 30 million American consumers that suffer from hearing loss.
FDA decision could allow for over the counter hearing aid sales
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
- UTV driver dies in crash near Holmes City
- Missing teen found safe and to be reunited with her family
- One person is injured in a crash in Otter Tail County
- Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
- Jodi Holmquist and Tyler Holmquist both join us on this week's One on One to talk about a tragic accident
- Robbie Vee performs to a packed courthouse lawn in Alexandria on Thursday night
- Alexandria Police Department asking for your help locating missing teen
- Attorney from west central Minnesota pleads guilty to concealing bankruptcy
- Rodeo Friday night and Saturday in Chitherall for a good cause