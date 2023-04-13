(Winona, MN)--The father of Madeline Kingsbury's children is speaking out about her disappearance. Adam Fravel called for Kingsbury's safe return yesterday (Wednesday) and said he had nothing to do with the 26-year-old's disappearance. Kingsbury was last seen March 31st while dropping her children off at day care with Fravel. Police have searched her van and home and found her phone, wallet, ID and a jacket she had worn earlier in the day.
No suspects have been named in Kingsbury's disappearance.