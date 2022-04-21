(Maple Grove, MN)--The Maple Grove Police Department has released more details about the incident that lead to a deadly shooting of a driver over the weekend.
Officials now say the altercation between the two drivers began Sunday near St. Cloud and ended in Maple Grove.
According to the authorities, a 30-year-old suspect has now turned themselves in to the police. He has been booked and taken to the Hennepin County Jail as awaiting formal charges. The suspect's name has not been released.
The man who was shot and killed in the road rage incident has been identified as 61-year-old William Haire of Buffalo. He reportedly died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.