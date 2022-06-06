(St. Paul, MN) -- Officials are urging farmers still financially hurting from last year’s drought to be ready when the state starts accepting applications -- they say somewhere around June 20th -- for relief grants approved by the legislature. State Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen says it’s first-come, first-served -- with over eight million dollars available to livestock and specialty crop growers. He identifies those two groups as being “hit the hardest” and generally not having “the kind of insurance” as crop producers or farmers.
Applicants can go to the state Agriculture Department’s website and sign up to receive a notice when application period opens. Petersen says they’ll be able to apply either on-line or by mail.