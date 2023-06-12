(Undated)--Farmers across the state of Minnesota are hoping for rain as they continue to deal with dry weather. While parts of Minnesota saw rain over the weekend, many rural areas stayed dry. Some farmers are comparing this year to the past two years, which started out wet but quickly dried out in the summer months. However, farmers remain hopeful that rain will return, and are optimistic considering past drought year that still brought good yields.
Alexandria picked-up .50 inches of rain in two waves on Friday night and again on Saturday.