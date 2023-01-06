(Undated)--Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned. He says "we’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery."
Hoseth says they’ve doubled up on harvest and tillage equipment to help protect against supply chain issues. He says there is optimism among farmers in his area after a good harvest last fall.