(Undated)--The Farmers' Almanac is out with its upcoming winter outlook for the entire nation. Here in the Upper Midwest they say that we can expect cold temperatures with average snowfall during the winter of 2023-2024.
They say that Minnesota should get off to an early start and last well into spring. While winter officially starts on December 21st, they are predicting that December will start out quite stormy. Officials say that that the weather will have the “North Central regions hibernating.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January.”
Last year, the Almanac says that they “predicted many of the 2021-2022 winter storms, most notably: the early-season nor’easter in the end of October, and the unusual blizzard in the last week of April (in parts of Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas).”