(UNDATED) -- The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation has youth safety vests available to buy to help keep the next generation safe on the farm. It's part of a Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee's effort to keep youth more visible on the farm. With kids around the farm more in the summer months to come the M-F-B-F hopes the vests can create a way to start conversations about safety. The vests can be worn over clothing to keep kids safe year-round. Vests are available for five dollars each and are available on the M-F-B-F website.

