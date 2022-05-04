(St. Paul, MN) -- Many ag economists believe that the farm economy is shrouded in uncertainty. One of them is Pauline Van Nurden with the University of Minnesota. She says while crop prices are good, she questions “how much have farms prepaid,” and points out that feed prices “aren’t going to go down for our livestock producers.”
Van Nurden says marketing will be key to profitability this year, as corn and soybean prices are above last year’s average prices -- and there are currently “pretty strong” prices for hogs, beef, and milk. She also says a major factor for the ag economy right now is the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Also, the weather across central and west central Minnesota has been cool and wet this spring, adding to some uncertainty for farmers.