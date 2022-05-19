(Fargo, ND) -- A 24-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, man reportedly shot and wounded a 23-year-old woman and an eight-month-old child inside a crowded restaurant in South Fargo, then later killed himself near a lake south of Hawley, Minnesota.
Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the man continued firing at the woman as she ran outside carrying the infant Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly in critical but stable condition at a hospital. The baby suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was in stable condition. Police chased the suspect, which ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into trees after driving over stop sticks.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.