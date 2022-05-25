(Moorhead, MN) -- The family of the Moorhead woman shot by her boyfriend in a Fargo restaurant says she has significant brain damage and may not survive. A Go-Fund-Me post says 21-year-old Lucia Garcia did not have a pulse for as long as 15 minutes, and doctors are not giving the family much hope for recovery. C-T scans indicated swelling to her brain.
Garcia’s seven-month-old son was shot in the leg and hand by 24-year-old Malik Gill, who shot and killed himself near Hawley following a police chase.