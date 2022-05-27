(Blomkest, MN) -- The family of fallen west central Minnesota firefighter Ryan Erickson is receiving a grant from the Front Line Foundation. The organization is providing a 20-thousand-dollar death benefit to families of Minnesota first responders who die in the line of duty this year.
Erickson, 63, of Blomkest, was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian to monitor severe storms when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Erickson was a 45-year veteran of the fire department and its former chief.
Flags were lowered in his honor on the day of his funeral last week.