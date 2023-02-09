(Undated)--The National Weather Service says some freezing fog will come to an end this morning and we should see a clearing sky as the day rolls on today. (Thursday) High temperatures should reach the lower 30s with falling temperatures expected by this afternoon as a cold-front pushes across the state. However, it will be windy today as gusts to near 40 mph are possible.
Expect cooler temperatures across the state on Friday before a nice warm-up once again by this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid 30s across the area.