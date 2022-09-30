Fall colors for this week in Minnesota

(Courtesy: DNR)

(St. Paul, MN)--The fall landscape is slowly but surely settling in. Amy Barrett with Explore Minnesota says two years ago, the whole top half of the state had already reached peak color and parts of it were past peak. But this year the color change is “significantly slower” and Barrett says there’s nowhere in the state that has gotten to peak color yet. Leaves in the northern half of the state are between  25 and 50-percent peak color.

