(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota’s fall colors are arriving behind schedule in 2022. The National Weather Service says the warm September temperatures are to blame. It’s not the warm days, but the lack of chill at night. W-C-C-O/T-V reports that peak fall color season in Minnesota typically starts in mid-September in the northern reaches of the state. The peak arrives in southern Minnesota in mid-October. As of this week, no significant areas of the state are reporting above 50-percent peak fall colors.
Fall colors behind schedule this year
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
- Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
- Swatting scam prompts message from Minnesota BCA
- Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
- Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked number one
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
- North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
- New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria
- Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season