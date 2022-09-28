Fall colors behind schedule

(Courtesy: DNR)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota’s fall colors are arriving behind schedule in 2022.  The National Weather Service says the warm September temperatures are to blame.  It’s not the warm days, but the lack of chill at night.  W-C-C-O/T-V reports that peak fall color season in Minnesota typically starts in mid-September in the northern reaches of the state.  The peak arrives in southern Minnesota in mid-October.  As of this week, no significant areas of the state are reporting above 50-percent peak fall colors. 

Tags