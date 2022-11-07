(Undated)--It was an extremely windy day across Minnesota on Sunday as it was considered a "bad hair day" by many. The winds even surpassed the projected gusts across the state.
Alexandria had a peak wind gust of 51 mph reported at 1 p.m. at the Alexandria Airport. If you thought that was windy, Minneapolis reported a peak wind gust of 56 mph at 4 p.m., while Elbow Lake had a wind gust of 53 mph at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Morris had a gust of 47 mph, while Glenwood hit 45 mph at 1 p.m. The strong winds did cause some branches to snap and some shingles to blow off of roofs across the region.
Thankfully, less windy conditions have been found across the state of Minnesota on Monday.