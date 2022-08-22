Mike Hanson says there will be extra enforcement on Minnesota roadways

(Mike Hanson picture courtesy: Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

(St. Paul, MN)--Law enforcement agencies statewide are stepping up DWI enforcement through Labor Day. The Department of Public Safety’s Mike Hanson says during the last five years, 203 people died in drunk driving-related crashes in Minnesota. His message as summer is winding down is to “never drive impaired.” He says there’s no excuse for it and too many ride options for those who are in no shape to drive. Hanson is reminding drivers that cold medicine, prescription drugs, recently legalized THC edible products or any other drug can contribute to impairment and a DWI.

Tags