(St. Paul, MN)--Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety say that driving while distracted contributed to more than 39,000 crashes from 2017 to 2021 in Minnesota, including 28 deaths and 161 life-changing injuries.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in a distracted driving enforcement campaign from April 1 through April 30. The campaign will include extra patrols.
In 2019, Minnesota's "hands-free" cell phone law went into effect. The law prohibits drivers from holding a phone in their hands while driving.
Under the law, a driver can use voice commands or single-touch activation to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts, and get directions. However, accessing or posting on social media, streaming videos, checking box scores, and Googling information on a device while driving are against the law in Minnesota, even when in hands-free mode.
If you violate the law you could face some stiff fines and penalties.