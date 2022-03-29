(Willmar, MN) -- Now that the first cases of bird flu have been confirmed in poultry flocks in Meeker, Mower, and Stearns counties, Doctor Dale Lauer of the Board of Animal Health is reminding all poultry producers to remain vigilant. He says they need to exercise or have their bio-security measures in place, which means no visitors, clean boots, and clean clothes. He also says to keep your birds indoors as much as possible and avoid contact with wild birds and waterfowl. And finally, if they do see something they need to say something.
A U-S-D-A emergency response team will arrive in Minnesota tomorrow (WED) to support the state’s disease control and containment efforts of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H-P-A-I).