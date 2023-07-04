(Undated)--University of Minnesota Veterinarian Susan Lowum says if you plan to shoot off fireworks tonight (Tuesday) be sure your pets are safe and secure in a quiet place away from the action. She says "you'll want to make sure they have their favorite toys, blankets, somewhere they can feel safe." She says they "might want to be with their owners, they might not want to be with their owners. Every dog reacts a little bit differently."
She reminds you that for most pets "the noise from fireworks and thunderstorms can cause extreme distress."