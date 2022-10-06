Professor King Banaian says we may be in a recession now or soon

(King Banaian picture courtesy: St. Cloud State University)

(St. Cloud, MN)--The talk of recession in the United States has been going on for months. King Banaian is an economics professor and Dean of the School of Public Affairs at St. Cloud State University. He says we may be in a recession now and if not now, soon. He says typically a recession lasts six to nine months, and he expects recovery from this one to be slow.  Banaian says the signs of coming out of a recession would be an increase in orders, a rebound in the stock market, and an increase in industrial production.

