(Undated)--Minnesotans will be paying more to heat their homes this winter. Dave Wager with the Minnesota Propane Association says it won't be much higher than last heating season for those who use propane. However, he says that looking at the U.S. Energy Information Administration report that I have if the weather is the same this year as last year - and nobody knows what that's going to be - there should be about a five-percent increase in propane prices."
Federal officials are predicting a 28-percent increase for natural gas and a ten-percent hike for electricity. Wager says many propane customers are able to lock in prices with their supplier to avoid spikes during the winter.