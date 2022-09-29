Governor Walz waives state trucking regulations to help with bird flu

(St. Paul, MN)--An executive order signed by Governor Walz waives state trucking regulations to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This bird flu poses a high risk to Minnesota’s poultry industry. The governor’s office says poultry growers and associations requested immediate help to support the safe and efficient movement of commodities used in avian influenza emergency response efforts. The waiving of weight restriction enforcement and hours of service requirements are expected to help with depopulation efforts and transportation of uninfected animals to processing facilities. The state ranks number one in turkey production.

