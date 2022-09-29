(St. Paul, MN)--An executive order signed by Governor Walz waives state trucking regulations to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This bird flu poses a high risk to Minnesota’s poultry industry. The governor’s office says poultry growers and associations requested immediate help to support the safe and efficient movement of commodities used in avian influenza emergency response efforts. The waiving of weight restriction enforcement and hours of service requirements are expected to help with depopulation efforts and transportation of uninfected animals to processing facilities. The state ranks number one in turkey production.
Executive order waives trucking regulations to combat HPAI
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
- Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
- Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
- Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes they know who made "swatting call"
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
- Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
- North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
- New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria
- Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice
- Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season