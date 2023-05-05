(Alexandria, MN)--It was National Day of Prayer on Thursday, and events took place all across Greater Minnesota and across the nation.
Here locally, there was an event at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria that was well attended on a beautiful evening. There was a time of worship led by area musicians as attendees prayed over seven key areas in our community and in our nation.
National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress.