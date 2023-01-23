(Alexandria, MN)--The National Weather Service says some sun will try and sneak through today (Monday) in western Minnesota. They say that otherwise predominately cloudy skies will be with us over the next few days with a few chances of light snow across the region. We could see some light accumulation of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday as a fast-moving system will push across the state.
Officials say there is only a few days left of seasonably warmer temperatures before a cool-down for the weekend. Arctic air will return by the weekend with highs in the single digits above and below zero are expected. Overnight lows will drop from -15 to -20 degrees at times.