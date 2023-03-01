(Alexandria, MN)--The City of Alexandria announces Enhance Alexandria grant program recipients for Round 1. At the City Council meeting on Monday, the City Council approved grant funding for ten organizations
The grant recipients are expected to help with the needs in such areas in the community as: affordable housing, free and reduced-cost behavior health care, senior citizen facilities and services, childcare, and community art.
The recipients are:
1. Alexandria Area YMCA
2. Alexandria Senior Center
3. Central Minnesota Elder Network
4. Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County
5. Legal Services of Northwest
6. Life Connections
7. Red Willow Arts Coalition Communities Action
8. Someplace Safe
9. The Village Family Service Center
10. West Central Minnesota
The City Council approved the use of $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be distributed through the Enhance Alexandria grant. In Round 1, the City Council had an allocation of $300,000 in grant funds. 501c3 nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies were invited to propose projects to address a need in the area of housing or arts or other.
The selection process used a straightforward rubric based on the requirements in the grant application. Projects that were funded identified clear and specific outcomes, and were in one of the three priority areas. The City Council received requests for over $1.35 million, and we were able to fund 25% of the total dollars requested.